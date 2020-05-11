Combating COVID-19: Cashless payment for home deliveries made mandatory in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, Gujarat government has made cashless payment for home deliveries mandatory in Ahmedabad.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta said: "Home delivery has been made mandatorily cashless in Ahmedabad."

"To prevent the spread of COVID-19 through currency notes, it is mandatory to accept the digital mode of payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms," he added.

Gupta said that every delivery staff has to download Arogya Setu app on his mobile. "Every delivery staff in Ahmedabad will compulsorily have to download Arogya Setu app on his mobiles," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has reported 8,194 corona cases with 493 deaths so far while, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

