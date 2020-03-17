Combating COVID-19: Central Railway cancels 23 trains, hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): As a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, the Central Railway on Tuesday cancelled 23 and has also increased platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 in Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal, and Solapur divisions.

"A total of 23 trains have been cancelled to contain the effect of coronavirus and non-occupancy of trains. The Central Railway has increased platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 in its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal, and Solapur divisions till further orders in order to curb crowd at stations," the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Central Railway, in a press statement.

The details of the cancelled trains are as under:

1) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.2020



2) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.2020



3) 11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020



4) 11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020



5) 11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020



6) 11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020



7) 22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.2020



8) 11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.2020



9) 11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.2020



10) 11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.2020



11) 11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020



12) 22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020



13) 22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020



14) 12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020



15) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020



16) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.2020



17) 22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.2020



18) 22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.2020



19) 11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020



20) 12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.2020



21) 12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.2020



22) 22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020



23) 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020

Similarly, the platform ticket price has been increased to Rs 50 at about 250 stations in 6 six divisions to ensure crowd control.

"Platform ticket price has been increased to Rs 50 at about 250 stations in six divisions -- Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, till further orders, to ensure crowd control," said the official.

Till Tuesday, 137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India. Three people have died of the infection and 33 people discharged from the hospital so far. (ANI)

