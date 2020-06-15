Combating COVID-19: Centre providing 500 isolation coaches to Delhi govt, says CPRO Northern Railway

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Central government is providing a total of 500 isolation coaches to Delhi Government, said Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar on Monday.

"Central government is providing 500 isolation coaches to Delhi government to help in the fight against COVID-19. A total of 50 coaches have already been deployed at Shakur Basti containing 900 beds. Around 180 coaches will be placed at Anand Vihar and some at another station by tomorrow," Kumar told ANI.

"By tomorrow, 250 coaches will be in place. The remaining 250 coaches will be deployed quickly after identifying the areas in a joint survey by the Delhi government and Railways," he added.

Meanwhile, train services have been suspended from today at Anand Vihar railway station as all of its platforms have been reserved for the deployment of isolation coaches for coronavirus patients.

According to a Railways official, all five trains running from Anand Vihar station in east Delhi will now operate from Old Delhi Railway Station.

This comes following a decision by the Centre to provide Delhi government with 500 railway coaches, turned into isolation wards, to augment the shortage of beds in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The Indian Railways has been modifying coaches into quarantine and isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities in the country.

The coaches are equipped with necessary medical facilities such as oxygen cylinders, blankets, medical supplies, sterilized berths etc. (ANI)

