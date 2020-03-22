Combating COVID-19: Complete restrictions in Srinagar on Sunday

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary has announced on Twitter that there will be complete restrictions in the district on Sunday.

"There will complete restrictions in #Srinagar tomorrow. Public/vehicular movement & business establishments closed. No religious or social gatherings. Usual exemptions. #Coronavirus," said Chaudhary in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 in view of novel coronavirus threat.

"I am seeking one more support from every countryman today. This is a public curfew. 'Janata Curfew' means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow 'Janata Curfew' on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation.

Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has climbed to 315.

(ANI)

