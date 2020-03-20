Combating COVID-19: Congregation of more than seven people not allowed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 20 (ANI):To contain the spread of coronavirus, Odisha government on Friday announced that no congregation of more than seven people is allowed at any place in the state till further orders.

"No congregation of more than seven people is allowed at any place in the state. Social distancing must be adhered to minimize the containment of COVID-19. The restrictions are purely temporary in nature and will be reviewed on a dynamic base and suitable moderation shall be exercised depending on the situation," General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Government of Odisha said in an order.

"All stand-alone restaurants, bars, coffee shops, canteens, eateries of all kind's where a large number of people dine end congregate are to be closed immediately until further orders. further, all hotels are directed to maintain a social distance of two meters among guests in their in-house restaurants. All hotels and restaurants are advised to encourage the customers/guests to take takeaways," the order reads.

"All public transports including taxis and auto-rickshaws on hire inside the city limits of all the Urban Local Bodies will be regulated to allow them on alternate days," the order added.

The order also stated that - "All markets, shopping complexes, village haats, etc. will be regulated to allow the only sale of food items including groceries, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, egg and other essential conveniences and daily need items."

The government also advised government officials to hold video conferencing for interaction and suspended commemorations functions and garlanding of statues till further order.

The Municipal Commissioner/Police Commissioner/Collectors/Concerned enforcement authorities shall implement the suggested measures, the order said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone National Population Register and Census-related activities in wake of the COVID-19 scare.

Twenty-three people have been put under observation under suspicion of having coronavirus, said Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of Odisha government on Thursday.

According to the union health ministry, a total of 206 positive cases have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

