Combating COVID-19: Delhi govt approves proposal to make 200 beds operational at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday approved a proposal to make 200 beds operational of under-construction Ambedkar Nagar Hospital.

The Council of Ministers of the Delhi government has approved the proposal of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

"Medical officer and some specialists and experienced doctor shall be posted in diverted capacity. Further, the hospital is permitted to directly engage senior and junior doctors on already settled terms and conditions," the Delhi Health Department said in an order.

The Health Department further said that nursing staff, ambulances and PPE kits shall be provided to the hospital.

It also directed the concerned officials regarding proper arrangement of housekeeping staff, physical infrastructure and outsourcing services.

"All procurement/sourcing of logistics, supplies, structure and manpower for management of COVID-19 shall be done on nomination basis under Section 50 of Disaster Management Act, 2005," the Health Department stated.

The national capital reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 17,407 and death toll to 3,545. (ANI)

