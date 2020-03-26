Combating COVID-19: Delhi Police give food to needy people

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police officials on Thursday distributed food to the needy people in several parts of the city including Najafgarh and Majnu Ka Tila.

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

