Combating COVID-19: Delhi prohibits gathering of more than 5 people at one place

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that not more than five people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars or conferences purposes in the national capital.

"We are revising the number of people's gathering at any place. Now, not more than 5 people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, or conference purposes in the national capital," said Kejriwal in a video message.

"If the gathering is unavoidable, maintain a distance of one meter from other persons," he added. Earlier the gathering was restricted to 20 people.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also announced that only 50 per cent of the total number of DTC buses will ply tomorrow during the 'Janta Curfew.'

"Since the Delhi Metro services will not be available tomorrow, we have decided to ply but only 50 per cent of total DTC buses during the 'Janta Curfew'. There may be many emergency cases, where it becomes necessary to step out. Hence, we have taken this decision."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the countrymen to follow the concept of 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He said that no one apart from those involved in essential services is supposed to venture out of their homes. (ANI)