Combating COVID-19: DGCA issues guideline on social distancing to be followed by airlines, airport operators

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): In view of coronavirus outbreak, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued guidelines on social distancing measures to be followed by airlines and airport operators.

"To counter the overspill of #COVID19 further in the country, @DGCAIndia has issued Social Distancing measures to be followed by Airlines and Airport operators. #AAI #COVID19outbreak #Coronaindia," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a tweet.

The DGCA has asked airlines to ensure adequate spacing at check-in counters between passengers and also between each individual counters (minimum one meter) as well as to ensure availability of adequate staff for guiding the passengers at check-in counters and during security checks.

Cabin crew to maintain adequate distance while serving the passengers and seat allocation at the time of check-up to be done in such a manner to ensure seat between two passengers is kept empty, the airlines have been told.

The airports have been asked to ensure adequate check-in counters and security check counters to avoid the congestion of passengers. (ANI)

