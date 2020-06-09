Combating COVID-19: District Collector inspects safety measures at Yadagirigutta Temple

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India] June 9 (ANI): District Collector Anita Ramchandran on Monday visited the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple and took stock of the safety and precautionary measures being followed in the wake of coronavirus.

"All the necessary precautions and measures taken by the management have been checked. Measures to provide healing to the sick devotees, a thermal screening test for each and every devotee in the temple at the arrival is being ensured by the authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus," Ramachandran said.

"Physical distancing and masks mandated to every person visiting the temple," she added.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification. (ANI)

