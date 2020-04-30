Combating COVID-19: Doubling rate increases to 11 days

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India has increased to 11 days while comorbidity was found in 78 per cent of the coronavirus deaths.

"Comorbidity was found in 78 per cent COVID-19 deaths while doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, during a press conference here.

He said the States and Union Territories whose doubling rate is between 11 days and 20 days include Delhi (11.3 days), Uttar Pradesh (12 days), Jammu and Kashmir (12.2 days), Odisha (13 days), Rajasthan (17.8 days), Tamil Nadu (19.1 days) and Punjab (19.5 days).

The States and Union Territory whose doubling rate is between 20 and 40 days include Karnataka (21.6 days), Ladakh (24.2 days), Haryana (24.4 days), Uttarakhand (30.3 days) and Kerala (37.5 days).

Aggarwal said that all the States and Union Territories should ensure that the overall doubling rate should be increased.

"As we see States/UTs have high doubling rates as compared to the national doubling rate, so they all need to ensure that overall doubling rate should increase," he said.

Agarwal also said that RT-PCR tests are available at 292 government facilities and 97 private facilities across the country, while 49,800 tests were conducted in the last five days.

Talking about the recovery of patients, Agarwal said that six hundred and thirty COVID-19 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 25.19 per cent in the country.

"The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 25.19 per cent, which was 13.06 per cent 14 days ago. The fatality rate is 3.2 per cent. The comorbidity was found 78 per cent of COVID-19 patients, who died," he said.

The recovery rate from the virus was 23.3 per cent on April 28.

"A progressive recovery rate has been observed," said the Joint Secretary.

A total of 1,718 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050 in the country, said the government on Thursday.

The total cases are inclusive of 23,651 active cases and 8,324 cured/discharged/migrated ones. "A total of 1,718 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050." (ANI)

