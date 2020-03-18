Combating COVID-19: Entry of devotees to places of worship banned in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan on Wednesday issued an order saying that a ban has been imposed on the entry of devotees to the places of worship till March 31.

"A ban on the entry of worshipers, devotees, pilgrims to the places of worship with immediate effect in Jammu till March 31," reads the order.

"Religious leaders may, however, continue to follow the norms of prayers," adds the order.

A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, three people have been confirmed positive of coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

