Combating COVID-19: GoM meeting underway

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) over COVID-19 is underway in the office of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The meeting comes in view of the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) assessment on Wednesday that India has recorded 539 positive cases of coronavirus so far.

"A total of 539 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," said the ICMR in a statement.

A total of 22,928 samples from 22,038 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 25 at 10 am, said the ICMR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

