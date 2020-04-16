Combating COVID-19: HAL hands over 300 aerosol boxes to various state govts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): To combat COVID-19, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has produced and handed over more than 300 aerosol boxes to various state governments like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to be used in hospitals.

The transparent box acts as an insulator between the doctor and the patient. It can help reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission to doctors and medical staff treating coronavirus patients, as per an official release.

"The results are encouraging and we can cater to more hospitals and states in this hour of need,'' said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

The boxes are produced at various divisions of HAL across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, 30 aerosol boxes, produced by the Kanpur Division, were handed over to Awanish Kumar Awasthi, ACS (Home) by Apurba Roy, GM, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur and Rakesh Mishra, Chief of Projects, Accessories Division, Lucknow in the presence of Amit Mohan Prasad (Principal Secretary, Health).

The HAL management has already announced the contribution of Rs 26.25 crores to the PM CARES Fund.

The total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged and migrated, while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

