Combating COVID-19: HAL pledges to donate Rs 26.5 cr to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday pledged to donate Rs 20 crore from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund to the PM-CARES Fund to support India's fight against the coronavirus.

In addition, the HAL employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs 6.25 crore.

"HAL has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the PM-CARES Fund. In addition to it, the HAL employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs 6.25 crore. Cumulatively it works out to Rs 26.25 crore," the HAL said in a statement.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has infected 1,071 people so far. (ANI)

