Combating Covid-19: Howrah Municipal Corporation collects 124 samples in single day

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Howrah Municipal Corporation workers on Wednesday carried out the Covid-19 testing in the city and collected 124 samples in three hours.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the corporation has covered the Jogmaya Bastee (Baintra) in Howrah for Covid-19 testing, while shifted 31 persons to institutional quarantine.

West Bengal has so far reported 1344 positive cases, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total positive cases include 364 cured or discharged persons and 140 deaths. (ANI)

