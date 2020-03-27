Combating COVID-19: India likely to join WHO's 'solidarity trial'

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): India is likely to participate in the World Health Organisation's (WHO) 'solidarity trial' for a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr R Ganga Ketkar of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said: "We are likely to start our participation soon in solidarity trial that the WHO is starting."

"Earlier we did not do it because our numbers were so small that our contribution would have looked minuscule," added Ketkar.

The WHO is starting a multi-country clinical study for the potential treatment of COVID-19, part of a rapid global search for drugs to treat COVID-19.

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

"Till now 724 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and total deaths stand at 17. In the last 24 hours, 75 new positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

