Combating COVID-19: Indore Central Jail inmates producing cotton masks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): As the number of coronavirus cases climbs to 114 and many states facing the shortage of hand sanitisers and masks, the Central Jail here has begun producing cotton masks.

These masks are being sold at a nominal rate of Rs 10 each, said Laxman Singh Bhadoria, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail, on Monday.

"Amid the shortage of masks available in the market, the price of these products has skyrocketed. However, we have priced our masks at Rs 10 each," Bhadoria told ANI.

"These masks are being made of three-layered cotton cloth," he said while adding that they are also reusable as they can be washed after every use.

On the measures the jail authorities are taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Deputy Superintendent said, "We are taking care of the number of times the inmates are washing their hands."

Cleanliness of the barricades is also being ascertained and separate barricades have been allotted to old prisoners, who have come back, he said.

The Deputy Superintendent also said that Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Chaudhary has directed to take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in jails and "since then we have started making masks for the jail inmates."

He also said that these masks will be later sold outside the jail gates.

"At first, the masks are being made for inmates, staff, and families who are coming to visit the inmates," Bhadoria said.

"When these masks are in surplus quantity, a stall will be put up outside the jail gate to sell these masks to the public at Rs 10 each," he said. (ANI)

