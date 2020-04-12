Combating COVID-19: Indore IGP sings 'Hum Hongey Kaamyaab' to keep cops' morale high

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Inspector-General of Police Vivek Sharma on Sunday sang 'Hum Honge Kaamyaab' to encourage the police personnel working round the clock amid COVID-19 crisis.

He also boosted the morale of the officers and said that this fight will be definitely be won.

"We will win the battle again COVID-19 if we all stay united without fear. Don't be scared of the corona. Some of us will definitely fall during this battle but we won't let others fall. If we keep walking like this, peace will definitely be there," said Sharma.

His message comes at a time when the city's COVID-19 toll increased to 32, after samples of two individuals who had passed away earlier, tested positive for the coronavirus. (ANI)

