Combating COVID-19: ITBP personnel contribute one-day salary to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have contributed one day's salary to PM-CARES fund, adding a sum of Rs 10,53,58,479 to support the nation's efforts in combating the COVID-19.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the PM-CARES Fund, or the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and appealed to all the citizens to contribute to the fund.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,251. (ANI)

