Combating COVID-19: J-K divided into Red, Orange, Green zones

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday categorised all districts as red, orange and green zones to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

"Districts have been categorised as red, orange and green zones by J-K administration," said the Department of Information and Public Relations.

In the red zone, the government has put all the districts of Kashmir, and the districts of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba.

Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban and Rajouri districts are under the orange zone. The districts under the green zone are Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch.

With 35 new COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir, J-K's total corona cases now stand at 701 -- 640 in Kashmir and 61 in Jammu, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, on Sunday. (ANI)

