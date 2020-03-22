Combating COVID-19: Janata Curfew to continue till March 25 in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): All industries except those involved in essential services will remain closed from March 23 to March 25 in Vadodara, a precautionary measure taken to tame the spread of coronavirus.

"Workers of the affected industries will be given paid leaves," said Vadodara District Collector Shalini Agrawal.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that there are a total of 13 positive cases of coronavirus in the State.

Rupani has also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, it was decided that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will remain under lockdown till March 25, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

However, shops selling daily necessities and essentials like vegetables, dairy products, and medical items will remain open. India so far has 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

