Combating COVID-19: Karnataka CM holds video conference with DCs, SPs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday interacted with District Collectors (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) regarding COVID- 19 situation in the State.

In the meeting held through a video conference, he said that DCs, SPs and the District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) be divided into taluks and ordered them to take appropriate measures to control COVID-19.

He was speaking today in a video conversation with District Collector, District Panchayat Chief Executives and Superintendents of Police in Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Udupi, Yadagiri, Raichuru and Belagavi districts regarding measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to monitor the investments in taluka centres. He also ordered to create a task force in the village panchayats, who will be monitoring things closely.

The Chief Minister also directed for the creation of ward-level watchdog committee in every village and city and an FIR should be registered in case of a home quarantine violation.

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, Police Chief Director Praveen Sood, Health Department general secretary Javed Akhtar and secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

