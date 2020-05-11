Combating COVID-19: Karnataka Medical Education Minister discusses measures with Kerala Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar today held a video conference with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja to discuss measures to tackle COVID-19.

The ministers discussed in detail the protocols for testing, quarantine and treatment for COVID-19 that are being followed by both the states.

The Karnataka Health Department on Monday said that 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 858.

"31 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state and 422 persons have been discharged after recovery," the Health Department added.

Kerala, on the other hand, has tackled the coronavirus crisis better than most other states of the country. There are only 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the state while 489 people have recovered. The death toll in the state is 4, according to the data published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

