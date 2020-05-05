Combating COVID-19: KCR extends lockdown in Telangana to May 29

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown in Telangana to May 29.

The ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed by the Central government to check the spread of coronavirus will end on May 17.

Addressing media persons here, Chief Minister Rao said: "Public should complete the purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be a curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action."

"We are fully equipped with medical equipment. We are ready to face any eventuality. People should cooperate with us. Elders above 65 years should not come out if there is no medical emergency. Children should also not allowed outside," he said. (ANI)

