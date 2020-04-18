Combating COVID-19: Laboratories should speed up testing, says Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the laboratories should speed up the testing process to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"In the fight against global epidemic like corona, testing labs are playing a vital role. All precautions should be taken to prevent infection from spreading. Labs should speed up the testing process to control corona infection," said Adityanath here in a video conference with health and state officials.

He instructed that a Virology lab should be set up in one each in 24 state medical colleges of 18 circles.

Asking the officials to remain fully prepared to tackle problems arising out of COVID-19, he asked them to ensure the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 masks.

"The institutions will not have to be limited to lab testing but will also have to work on corona research and vaccine prospects," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have been directed to deal strictly against those who do not follow lockdown and pelt stones on security personnel. The police personnel will now be deployed on duty with protective equipment.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) gave instructions to all police commissioners, ADG and IG to ensure that police personnel are being provided with helmets and body protectors while they step out for search operation or accompany the medical team during COVID-19 related cases.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 846 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, including 74 cured and discharged and 14 deaths. (ANI)

