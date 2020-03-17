Combating COVID-19: Mumbai University postpones vivas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the University of Mumbai on Tuesday informed students, research supervisors, and other concerned stakeholders that the open defense vivas scheduled or to be scheduled till March 31 have been postponed till further notice.

"Students, research supervisors, external referees, and other concerned stakeholders are requested to note that the open defence vivas scheduled or to be scheduled till 31 March are postponed till further notice," said Dr Vinod P Patil, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation of the university.

He also informed that the last date for accepting online applications for the online PhD Entrance Test (PET) has been extended.

"All the concerned stakeholders are requested to note that the last date for accepting online applications for online the PhD Entrance Test (PET) is extended up to 31st March 2020," Patil added.

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai by the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of now, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus patients at 41, out of 137 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

