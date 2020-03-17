Combating COVID-19: Nagpur's Maharaj Bagh Zoo closed

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Maharaj Bagh Zoo in the city has been closed till further notice.

Till now, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus patients at 39, out of 126 in the country, Health Ministry has said.

Out of the 39, three are foreign nationals. Today's tally of 126 positive cases includes 22 foreign nationals in the country.

India on Tuesday reported the third death from coronavirus with an elderly patient suffering from the infection passing away in Mumbai.

The 64-year-old patient suffering from coronavirus died at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. This was the first death due to the disease from Maharashtra.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and has suggested shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centers, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. (ANI)

