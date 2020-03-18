Combating COVID-19: National Zoological Park closed till March 31

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The National Zoological Park (NZP) in the national capital will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The national capital has so far reported nine positive cases of coronavirus, including one death.

A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus has infected nearly 1,85,000 people and killed around 8,000 people globally. (ANI)

