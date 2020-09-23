Combating COVID-19: NHA, CAHO partner with non-profit organisation for upskilling nurses

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Healthcare bodies National Health Authority (NHA) and Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) have partnered with Generation India Foundation, for upskilling nurses and nursing students regarding the treatment of COVID-19 patients.



According to a joint statement issued by the NHA and CAHO, through this partnership, they all are supporting an online training program, intended for nursing staff, concerning the treatment of patients suffering from coronavirus. To date, over one lakh nurses have already registered for this course across more than 18 states, the statement read.

This is a 4-hour, free online course which offers practical, demonstration-based, and immediately applicable support in the areas of infection prevention and control in the COVID-19 crisis, use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the role of nurses in handling COVID-19 patients and self-care.

Announcing the partnership, Dr JL Meena, Joint Director, NHA said: "As the pandemic continues to spread, it is important that our frontline health workers especially nurses who are taking care of patients are upskilled on how to handle COVID-19 patients and protect themselves. This course offers online, interactive video-based learning to nurses to upskill their knowledge on COVID-19. We intend to give this course to all our 21,000+ hospitals empaneled under the PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) scheme free of cost." (ANI)

