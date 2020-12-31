Combating Covid-19: Night curfew in Odisha on New Year's eve

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): In view of the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 virus in the United Kingdom, the Odisha government on Thursday issued a night curfew with effect from 10 pm till 5 am. The restrictions will not be applied to essential services.



"All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/prohibited between 10 pm of December 31, 2020 and 5 am of January 1, 2021 throughout the state except for essential activities," read the order.

Pradeep Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha said, "Odisha Government is imposing night curfew from 10 pm tonight to 5 am tomorrow morning across the state. The government has requested the general public to cooperate. All essential services and movements are allowed to continue during curfew hours."

Sudhanshu Sekhar Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack told media, "Section144 is to be imposed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 9 pm of December 31 till 5 am of January 1, 2021. We are deploying 40 platoons of police all over the city." (ANI)

