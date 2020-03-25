Combating COVID-19: Odisha govt sanctions four months' salary in advance for medical staff

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak all doctors, paramedical and healthcare staff will be given four months' advance salary for April, May, June and July.

"Our doctors, paramedical and healthcare staff are our first line of defence. In the fight against coronavirus, there is no comparison of their service and allegiance as they are working day and night in a difficult situation, leaving everything. The state stands behind the families of health personnel who are doing Yeoman service for the society in the face of COVID-19 pandemic," he told media persons.

Patnaik further said: "We have sanctioned four months advance salary at one go. We appeal to people to appreciate the sacrifice and efforts of health personnel and treat them with respect and honour. Any misbehaviour with doctors will be treated with an iron hand."

Patnaik had earlier donated his three months salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help those affected by COVID-19.

The Odisha Government had on Tuesday decided to enforce a lockdown in the entire state till March 29 as a precautionary measure.

Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has recorded 562 cases positive cases which include 43 foreign nationals. So far, nine people have died of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

