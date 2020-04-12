Combating COVID-19: Out of 1.26 crore LPG cylinders booked by PMUY beneficiaries, 85 lakh delivered

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Central government on Sunday said that out of 1.26 crore LPG cylinders booked by the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries this month, 85 lakh cylinders have been delivered.

According to an official statement, since the lockdown, 1.26 crore LPG cylinders were booked by the PMUJ beneficiaries. A total of 85 lakh cylinders have been delivered in the country.

"Since the lockdown, 50 to 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered daily in the country," the statement reads.

Till now, the oil marketing companies have initiated the transfer of Rs 5,606 crore to about 7.15 crore PMUY beneficiary accounts for availing free delivery of LPG cylinder under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Earlier, the Central government announced that under PMGKY, free LPG refills will be provided to the PMUY beneficiaries over the period of three months from April to June 2020.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14. (ANI)

