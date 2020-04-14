Combating COVID-19: Over 227 flights operated under Lifeline Udan

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation has till now operated over 227 Lifeline Udan flights to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country, supporting India's battle against COVID-19.



"Lifeline Udan flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of country. 227 flights have been operated by Air India, Alliance Air Indian Air Foorce (IAF) and private carriers (138 by Air India and Alliance Air). 407.40 tons Cargo transported till now," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted on Tuesday.



The bulk of the cargo includes light-weight but voluminous products like masks, gloves, and other consumables.



Under Ministry of Civil Aviation's Lifeline Udan, flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to different parts of the country, amid lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

