Combating COVID-19: People in Mumbai practice social distancing at grocery store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19, people here on Wednesday practised social distancing among themselves.

To keep a safe distance between themselves, people stood in separate circles marked with chalk while collecting basic supplies from a grocery shop at Andheri East.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country from 12 o'clock midnight and had appealed to the people to maintain social distancing to combat COVID-19

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562. (ANI)

