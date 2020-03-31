Combating COVID-19: PFC to contribute one day salary to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), a leading non-banking finance company (NBFC) in the power sector and the central PSU under Ministry of Power has pledged to contribute Rs 200 crore to PM-CARES fund to support the fight against COVID-19.

"PFC's employees will voluntarily contribute a day's salary to PM-CARES Fund to further strengthen the nation's fight against the dreaded disease," read an official statement.

The statement further read that PFC had agreed to provide financial assistance of Rs. 50 lakh to the Indian Red Cross Society in Rajasthan. Under the CSR Initiative, PFC's financial aid will be used for the distribution of protective masks and sanitisers, as a part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the PM-CARES Fund, or the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and appealed to all countrymen to show their support for the cause.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,251. (ANI)

