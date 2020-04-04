Combating COVID-19: PM Modi chairs joint meeting of Empowered Groups

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a joint meeting of Empowered Groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country.

"Prime Minister Modi chaired a joint meeting of Empowered Groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country. He reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding the availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 29 constituted 11 Empowered Groups for a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

These Empowered Groups are Medical emergency management plan, Availability of hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities, Disease surveillance and testing and critical care training, Ensuring availability of medical equipment, Augmenting human resources and capacity building, Facilitating supply chain and logistics management for the availability of necessary items such as food and medicines, Coordinating with the private sector, NGOs and International organisation for response-related activities, Economic and welfare measures, Information communication and public awareness, Technology and Data management, Public grievances and suggestions, and Strategic issues relating to lockdown.

Out of these 11 Empowered Groups, nine are headed by Secretary level officers, one by a member of NITI Aayog and one by the CEO of NITI Aayog.

These groups are empowered to identify problem areas and provide effective solutions, delineate policy, formulate plans, strategies operations and take all necessary steps for effective and time-bound implementation of these plans, policies, strategies, decisions in their respective areas. (ANI)