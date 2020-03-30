Combating COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with members of welfare organisations

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the members of various social welfare organisations through video conferencing over the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Modi on March 24 had interacted with the medical fraternity including doctors, nurses and lab technicians from all over the country via video conference.

The Prime Minister hailed the selfless work done by the medical professionals in India in dealing with COVID-19.

He had said that the entire nation saluted them during the 'Janata Curfew' and once again he acknowledged their service to the nation.

"He said that it is important to acknowledge the contribution of the family members of the medical fraternity also, for being their pillars of support," a release from the PMO on March 24 had said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 1071. (ANI)