Combating COVID-19 : PM Modi makes 5 appeals to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made five appeals to the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bid to support the country's fight against coronavirus.

While addressing the party workers, PM Modi said, "Ensure food for the poor, show gratitude to those who serve, wear and distribute face masks, install Aarogya Setu app and make others install it, support the PM-CARES Fund and motivate 40 others."

"Our mothers and sisters gave their jewellery during wars in the past. The current situation is in no means less than a war. It is a war to save humanity. I appeal to every BJP worker to contribute to PM-CARES Fund and motivate 40 others for the same," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that service is in the values of the BJP workers and in this difficult time of coronavirus threat, their responsibility has increased even more.

PM Modi added that everyone must pay their regards to doctors and nurses, "Safai Karmacharis" (cleaning staff), police officers, bank/post office employees and government employees. We must thank all of them for facing risks during this period," he added.

Speaking about his '9 pm-9minute' appeal, PM said that people from every section of the society and age group demonstrated unity on Sunday by responding to the Prime Minister's call and strengthened the resolve to the fight against COVID-19.

He further praised the citizens of the country for their support to the lockdown imposed across India in the wake of coronavirus threat. (ANI)