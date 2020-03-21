Combating COVID-19: PM Modi tells pharma firms to boost production

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with representatives of pharma companies and told them that this was the time to boost production.

The companies assured Prime Minister Modi that India has enough supplies of all essential pharma commodities and there is no reason to worry.

Chemists and pharma companies also gave an assurance to the Prime Minister that they will work on this crisis with the government to ensure that supply chains remain working 24/7 and the nation comes first for them.

This meeting assumes significance as the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has climbed to 283. (ANI)