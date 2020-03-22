Combating COVID-19: PM Modi's mother takes part in exercise to thank those providing essential services

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben clanged utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his happiness over the same.

"With the blessings of crores of mothers like you, several people like doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, security personnel, sanitation workers, media personnel fighting the coronavirus got inspiration and courage to work further," PM Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members also joined the nation in giving his respect to those who are fighting against the coronavirus disease.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu also on Sunday clapped to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus outbreak across the country.

A host of Union Ministers and several other politicians participated in the exercise, which was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday.

Among those who participated in the 'thanks-giving' gesture included Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Joshi. They were seen ringing bells and clapping.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik clapped and clanged a plate to express gratitude to those providing essential services.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the exercise while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his family clang utensils.

BJP president JP Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule too took part in the exercise. (ANI)

