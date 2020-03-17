Combating COVID-19: Punjab closes malls, local Kisan Mandis, museums till March 31

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Punjab has closed down all shopping complexes, malls, museums, local weekly Kisan Mandis and advised all religious institutions, Dera heads to postpone their religious congregations till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken by the Group of Ministers (GoM) in view of the advisory received from the Government of India for checking the spread of COVID-19.

According to an official statement, the meeting of GoM was held under the chairmanship of Brahm Mohindra, Local Bodies Minister.

The GoM has also decided to restrict the gathering at the marriage function being organised at the marriage palaces. Directions have been issued to the DCs to ensure that the gathering at any function in marriage palaces must not increase beyond 50 persons.

Likewise, the DCs will also ensure that all the restaurants, hotels, dhabas and food courts in their respective areas are implementing the hand-washing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces besides ensuring physical distancing of 1 meter between persons and tables.

All the shopping complexes and malls, cinemas would be closed in the state till March 31 but the chemists and grocery shops in malls have been exempted from the shutdown.

Similarly, all the local weekly Kisan Mandis in the state have been closed in a bid to restrict people to gather in large numbers in one place.

GoM has also directed the School Education Department and administrative bodies of other private educational institutes to postpone the examinations.

In case there is a dire need for conducting the examinations, the particular institute and school would inform the district administration and would also ensure that one-meter distance is maintained between two students.

The GoM also reviewed the present situation in the state and took stock of the availability of prescribed medicines and the deployment of medical and paramedical staff at the crucial junctures.

The GoM expressed a serious view over the fact that COVID-19 has literally brought Europe at a standstill and all the business, education, religious institutions in Europe have been shut down.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)

