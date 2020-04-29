Combating COVID-19: Punjab CM announces to extend curfew for two more weeks

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced to extend the curfew for two more weeks to check the spread of coronavirus in the State.

"Though the curfew has been extended by two more weeks, there will be relaxation from 7 am to 11 am every day. During this time, people can come out of their houses. Shops will also be allowed to open," said Chief Minister Singh in a video address to the State's people.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14. It is now slated to end on May 3.

However, during a recent video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several state Chief Ministers have requested to extend the lockdown period.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 31,332, of which 7,696 have recovered/discharged and 1,007 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)