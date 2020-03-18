Combating COVID-19: Punjab CM urges religious organisations to restrict gathering under 50

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday appealed to religious organisations and Dera heads to keep gatherings under 50 in support of the government's efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

After a series of review meetings with Health and other concerned departments, that while Punjab, with one confirmed case, was so far safe, it could not afford to be complacent in the face of globally spreading coronavirus pandemic, said Chief Minister Singh.

The state government was also mulling giving bail to those convicted for minor offences and parole to those who have spent considerable time in jail, said Captain Amarinder.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had talked about decongesting the prisons. The final decision would, however, depend on the courts and the state Advocate General Atul Nanda was taking up the matter with the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Strict monitoring was being conducted of all those arriving from high-risk countries and so far 116 suspected cases have been tested, he said.

The Chief Minister said his government was also ready to look into providing mid-day meals to students at homes or, alternatively, putting money into their accounts, though no such request had been received so far.

Noting that mortality rate was higher among senior citizens and those with compromised immunity, he urged such people to take extra precautions, with their families also taking special care against the outbreak.

Appreciating the hard work of the doctors and other medical staff engaged in fighting the problem, Singh said the state had adequate life support systems and medicines. A total of 1,700 isolation beds were available, with the entire hostel of Gyan Sagar Medical College, Rajpura, dedicated for the purpose, he said.

A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

