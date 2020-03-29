Combating COVID-19: Punjab sets up four committees

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has constituted four committees to deal with various key aspects of the state's COVID-19 management efforts.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), these committees are Health Sector Response and Procurement, Lockdown Implementation, Media and Communication as well as Agriculture and Food Committees.

"These committees will report to the State COVID-19 Management Group already notified by the Health and Family Welfare Department for taking quick decisions with respect to their subjects. These Committees would meet as frequently as required and report to the COVID-19 Management Group headed by the Chief Secretary," the statement reads.

Health Sector Response and Procurement committee would assess and review all requirements of personnel, material, and infrastructure of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Departments and ensure timely procurement. The Committee would also ensure the provisioning of IT support needed for COVID-19 management.

The Lockdown Implementation Committee would review all arrangements related to security and enforcement of law and order and all measures that are required for effective management of curfew/lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 and will take appropriate measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities and services.

The committee on Media & Communication would make all necessary arrangements for preparing, compiling and disseminating information with regard to management and containment of COVID-19 in the state for all media, including social, print and electronic.

The Agriculture and Food Committee would focus on the smooth harvesting and procurement of crops, including wheat, potatoes, and vegetables. The Committee would also ensure smooth and proper procurement and harvesting operations in a regulated manner keeping in view curfew/lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 as well as the precautionary measures required to be taken to prevent coronavirus. (ANI)

