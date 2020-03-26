Combating COVID-19: RS Prasad to donate Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that he has decided to donate Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for provisions and assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

"I have decided to donate Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD fund, which shall be used for provisions and assistance in the fight against COVID-19. Patna district administration can spend it as per requirements. I will also monitor its spending. #IndiaFightsCorona," Prasad tweeted.

Prasad further said that it is a great initiative by the Central government to announce Rs 50 lakh per person medical insurance to doctors, nurses, etc., who are serving the nation during coronavirus outbreak.

"Other relief measures for farmers, workers poor women, etc., show the compassionate side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Thanks Nirmala Sitharaman," he added. (ANI)