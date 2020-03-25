Combating COVID-19: Sanjay Singh donates Rs. 1 crore to Delhi Chief Minister's relief fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday donated Rs 1 Crore to Delhi Chief Minister's relief fund from MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) to combat coronavirus.

"Delhi Government is working day and night under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal Ji to deal with the crisis of coronavirus. A large number of people of Delhi are supporting the government. I am giving an amount of Rs. 1 Crore' in "Delhi CM Relief Fund" from my MP Fund to deal with this pandemic," Singh tweeted.

This comes a day after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund to purchase the necessary equipment to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, Kejriwal said that there are a total of 30 coronavirus cases in the national capital. He also said that no cases of the disease have been reported in the national capital in the last 40 hours.

The lockdown in Delhi came into effect from 6 pm on Monday and will remain in force till March 31.

The number of positive coronavirus cases across India rose to 519, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

