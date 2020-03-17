Combating COVID-19: School exams up to Class VIII cancelled in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In view of coronavirus threat, Goa government on Tuesday cancelled examination up to Class VIII, while examination for classes from IX to XII including board exams will be held as per the schedule.

"In view of the latest guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry regarding measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, examination up to Class VIII has been cancelled," said a circular issued by the Directorate of Education.

"Examination for classes from IX to XII including board exams will be held as per the schedule with the protocol of maintaining a distance of one meter between the students to be followed strictly," added the circular.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued guidelines and advised to maintain a distance of at least one meter between the two people to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Till Tuesday, 126 people have tested positive for COVID -19, including 22 are foreigners. Three people have died of the infection and 33 people have been discharged so far. (ANI)

