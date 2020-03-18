Combating COVID-19: Schools in Andhra Pradesh to remain closed till further notice

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued an order for the closure of all educational institutes from Wednesday onwards till further notice in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Secretary PV Ramesh took to twitter to announce the decision: "To strengthen ongoing measures to prevent & contain #COVID19 in #AndhraPradesh, #government has decided to close all #Educational #Institutions with immediate effect. Strong advice to every person to act #responsibly & contribute to me mitigation of the #pandemic."

One positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Andhra Pradesh so far.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday announced that the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rose to 151 including 25 foreign nationals.

As many as 14 people have been discharged so far and three people have been reported to be dead.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 1,84,000 people and killed more than 7,500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

