Combating COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Maharashtra, Janata Curfew to be observed till Monday morning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday imposed Section 144 across the state and urged the people to observe the Janata Curfew till tomorrow morning as the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 74.

"Maharashtra has entered into a very sensitive and important phase of coronavirus pandemic. So, I urge the people to take all precautions in the fight against this virus," Chief Minister Thackeray said at a briefing.

Thackeray also requested the people to continue observing the Janata Curfew till tomorrow morning, which was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in his address to the nation in a bid to contain the rapid spreading of the pandemic and combatting the killer bug.

"The number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra. No flights outside India will be allowed to land in Mumbai," he stressed further.

Ten more people -- six from Mumbai and four from Pune -- have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state Health Department said earlier today.

Also, a 63-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai passed away on Saturday night, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

With this, the total number of deaths in India due to COVID-19 now stands at 5. India has so far reported 341 positive cases.

One death each has been reported from Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, and Rajasthan till now.

"The percentage of employees working in government offices has been brought down to five from 25 per cent. Only the people discharging essential duties will be allowed to use public transport till March 31," Thackeray told reporters here. (ANI)

